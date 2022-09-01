Bears Claim WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette Off Waivers From Vikings

The Chicago Bears have claimed WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette off waivers from the Vikings on Thursday, according to Tom Pelissero.

Smith-Marsette was a fifth-round pick just last season but was made obsolete by the trade for WR Jalen Reagor, who will fill Smith-Marsette’s role as a fourth receiver and returner.

Smith-Marsette, 23, was drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round out of Iowa in the 2021 NFL Draft. Minnesota opted to waive him coming out of the preseason.

Smith-Marsette is entering the second year of a four-year rookie deal and is set to make a base salary of $825,000 in 2022

In 2021, Smith-Marsette appeared in eight games for the Vikings and caught five passes on six targets for 116 yards and two touchdowns.