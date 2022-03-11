Bears Claiming RB Darrynton Evans Off Waivers From Titans

According to Field Yates, the Bears have claimed RB Darrynton Evans off of waivers from the Titans on Friday.

Evans, 23, was a two-year starter at Appalachian State and earned Sun Belt Conference MVP honors in 2020. The Titans selected him with the No. 93 pick of last year’s draft.

He was entering the third year of his four-year, $4,561,788 rookie contract with the Titans that includes an $877,665 signing bonus and was set to earn a base salary of $1,005,000 next season.

Evans landed on the season-ending injured reserve back in October after making just one appearance last season. Tennessee cut him loose yesterday.

In 2020, Evans appeared in five games for the Titans and rushed for 54 yards on 14 carries (3.9 YPC) and no touchdowns, to go along with two receptions for 27 yards (13.5 YPC) and one touchdown.