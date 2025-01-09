Bears Complete Interview With Pete Carroll For HC Job

The Chicago Bears announced Thursday that they’ve officially completed their interview with former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll for their head-coaching vacancy.

We have completed an interview with head coach candidate Pete Carroll. pic.twitter.com/n7G6txbX5y — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 9, 2025

Here’s the list of candidates for the Bears’ job:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested)

(Requested) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested)

(Requested) Broncos DC Vance Joseph

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cardinals OC Drew Petzing

Giants OC Mike Kafka (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Requested)

(Requested) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy (Denied)

(Denied) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested)

Former Stanford HC David Shaw (Requested)

Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

Former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Requested)

(Requested) Iowa State HC Matt Campbell

Carroll, 73, was hired as the Seahawks head coach back in 2010 and was in the role for 12 years. He was previously the head coach at USC and had a stint in the NFL as the head coach of the Jets and Patriots in the late 1990s.

Since taking the job in Seattle, Carroll led the team to a record of 227-137-1 in 14 seasons to go along with 10 playoff appearances, two trips to the Super Bowl and a championship in 2013.

Seattle and Carroll mutually agreed he would step down as head coach after the 2023 season and he remained in a consulting role.