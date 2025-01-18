Bears Completed Interview With HC Candidate Brian Flores

The Bears announced on Saturday that they have completed an interview with head coaching candidate Brian Flores.

The following is an updated list of those who have or are scheduled to interview for the position:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested)

(Requested) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cardinals OC Drew Petzing (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Requested)

(Requested) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy ( Interviewed )

( ) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested)

Former Stanford HC David Shaw (Interviewed)

Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bills OC Joe Brady (Interviewed)

Former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Requested)

(Requested) Former Panthers & Commanders HC Ron Rivera (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Iowa State HC Matt Campbell

Broncos DC Vance Joseph

Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman

Bears interim HC Thomas Brown (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Packers OL Adam Stenavich (Requested)

Flores, 43, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots back in 2004 as a scouting assistant. He held a number of positions including pro scout, special teams assistant, assistant offense/special teams, defensive assistant, safeties coach and linebackers coach before serving as the de facto defensive coordinator in 2018.

Miami hired Flores away to be their head coach in 2019 before firing him abruptly after the 2021 season. He caught on with the Steelers as a defensive assistant and LB coach, then was hired by the Vikings as defensive coordinator in 2023.

In three years in Miami, Flores posted a record of 24-25 (49 percent) with no playoff appearances.

We will have more on Chicago’s search for a new head coach as it becomes available.