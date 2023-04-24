Bears Cut CB Harrison Hand

The Chicago Bears announced Monday they have cut CB Harrison Hand.

Hand, 24, was a three-year starter at Temple and led the team in interceptions before being drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hand signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,593,781 that included a signing bonus of $298,781 but was cut loose going into this third season. The Giants claimed him off waivers only to waive him coming out of the preseason.

Hand late caught on with the Bears’ practice squad and was promoted to the active roster later in the season.

In 2022, Hand appeared in four games for the Bears and recorded 12 total tackles, one forced fumble and one pass deflection.