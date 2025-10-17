Bears Cut DL Tanoh Kpassagnon

The Chicago Bears announced they’ve released DL Tanoh Kpassagnon on Friday.
Chicago now has a roster spot open ahead of Week 7 and will likely fill it before Sunday’s game.
Kpassagnon, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4,321,218 contract that included a signing bonus of $1,282,704.
Kpassagnon was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a two-year contract with the Saints in 2021. He later signed an extension with the team through 2024.
The Bears signed Kpassagnon to a one-year contract for the 2025 season.
In 2024, Kpassagnon appeared in three games for the Saints and recorded one total tackle.
