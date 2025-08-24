Bears Cut Six Players, Place CB Terell Smith On IR

The Chicago Bears announced Sunday that they’ve officially placed DB Terell Smith on injured reserve and cut six players ahead of the upcoming deadline.

The full list of roster cuts includes:

Swayze Bozeman LB Chris Glaser OL TE Thomas Gordon DB Mark Perry Samori Toure WR DB Jeremiah Walker

Smith will miss the entire season after suffering a torn patellar tendon.

Smith, 26, is a former fifth-round pick by the Bears in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He’s entering the third year of a four-year, $4,115,884 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $1,030,000 in 2025.

In 2024, Smith appeared in 14 games for the Bears and recorded 19 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and four pass defenses.

Toure, 27, was a seventh-round pick by the Packers out of Nebraska in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He made the team’s active roster as a rookie, debuting in Week 7. He was later placed on injured reserve by the team in January of 2024.

The Packers released Toure last year and he eventually signed on to the Bears’ practice squad. Chicago brought him back on a futures contract this past January.

In 2023, Toure appeared in 11 games for the Packers and caught eight passes for 78 yards.