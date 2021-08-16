Bears Cut Three Players

The Chicago Bears announced Monday that waived OL Gage Cervenka, DB Dionte Ruffin, and WR Jester Weah.

— Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) August 16, 2021

It’s worth mentioning that NFL teams have until Tuesday to cut their rosters down to 85 players.

Weah, 26, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh in 2018. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to Houston’s practice squad.

The Texans re-signed Weah to a futures deal entering the 2019 season but again waived him coming out of the preseason. From there, Weah had a brief stint with Washington before the Bears signed him to a futures contract this past January.

During his three-year college career, Weah caught 77 passes for 1,566 yards and 14 touchdowns in 25 games.