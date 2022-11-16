Bears Cutting LB A.J. Klein

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Bears are cutting veteran LB A.J. Klein.

Chicago acquired Klein in a trade with the Ravens as part of the package they got for LB Roquan Smith. He was supposed to give them another starting option but rookie Jack Sanborn has started and played well.

Klein will have a chance to look for a role with a different team now.

Klein, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,351,300 contract before signing on with the Saints in 2017.

After three years in New Orleans, the Bills signed Klein to a three-year, $18 million deal when he tested the free-agent market in 2020. Buffalo opted to release him this past March.

Klein caught on with the Giants practice squad in October but was signed away by the Ravens. He was traded to the Bears at the deadline.

In 2022, Klein has appeared in two games for the Ravens and two games for the Bills. He’s recorded five total tackles and one tackle for loss.