Bears Cutting WR Savon Scarver

According to Aaron Wilson, the Bears are cutting rookie WR Savon Scarver following their minicamp. Scarver signed with the team as a UDFA out of Utah State and was also a return specialist.

Scarver was a three-star recruit from Las Vegas, Nevada who committed to Utah State. He was a First-team All-MWC twice, as well as a consensus All-American and Jet award winner (top return specialist) in 2018.

During his four-year career at Utah State, Scarver caught 55 passes for 757 yards (13.8 YPC) and five touchdowns. He also returned 107 kicks for 2,935 yards (27.4 YPR) and seven touchdowns.

We will have more news on Scarver as it becomes available.