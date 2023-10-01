Bears Deactivating WR Chase Claypool In Week 4

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bears are making WR Chase Claypool a healthy scratch for the Week 4 game against the Broncos.

Rapoport says sources told him Claypool’s deactivation was due to a number of factors, including how they ask players to operate on a daily basis and prepare for games during the week.

Claypool drew attention for a lack of effort in Week 1 which was called out by teammates during the game. This past week he was asked if he thought the coaching staff was using him right and he responded, “No.”

Claypool, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Steelers back in 2020. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and stands to make a base salary of $1.5 million in 2023.

The Bears traded their second-round pick in the 2023 Draft to the Steelers in exchange for Claypool at the deadline in 2022.

In 2023, Claypool has appeared in three games for the Bears, recording four catches on 14 targets for 51 yards and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Claypool as the news is available.