Bears Designate CB Kyler Gordon To Return From IR Among Other Moves

The Chicago Bears announced they have designated CB Kyler Gordon to return from injured reserve.

The team also designated OL Doug Kramer to return. This opens a three-week window for them to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

In addition, the team officially signed RB Darrynton Evans off the Dolphins practice squad and signed QB Nathan Peterman to the practice squad. In a corresponding move, OLB Deslin Alexandre was cut.

Gordon, 23, is a former second-round pick by the Bears in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Washington. He is in the second year of a four-year $8,682,926 rookie contract that includes a $3,494,856 signing bonus.

In 2023, Gordon has appeared in one game and recorded one tackle.