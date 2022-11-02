Bears Designate LG Cody Whitehair To Return From IR

According to Brad Biggs, the Bears have designated LG Cody Whitehair to return from injured reserve after recovering from a right knee injury.

Bears HC Matt Eberflus said the following of Whitehair, via Brad Biggs: “He’s in a good spot mentally. He’s been working his tail off in rehab. His strength numbers are good. His jump numbers are good. His velocity, his speed in his jumps is good. We think he’s going to be good.”

Whitehair, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2016. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $4,224,568 and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent.

He then signed a five-year, $52.5 million extension with the Bears, which includes $27.5 million guaranteed.

In 2022, Whitehair has appeared and started in four games for the Bears.

We will have more news on Whitehair as it becomes available.