Bears Designate OL Teven Jenkins To Return From IR

The Chicago Bears announced Monday that they’ve designated OL Teven Jenkins to return from injured reserve.

This officially opens a three-week window of time for the Bears to activate him or he would miss the remainder of the season.

Jenkins, 25, was a four-year starter at Oklahoma State and opted out of the 2020 season after seven games. He was an honorable mention All-Big Twelve in 2018 and 2019.

The Bears drafted Jenkins with pick No. 39 overall in the second round of the 2021 draft. He’s in the third year of his four-year deal worth $8,387,848 million which included a $3,460,253 million signing bonus.

In 2022, Jenkins appeared in 13 games for the Bears making 11 starts for them.