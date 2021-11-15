Bears Designate OT Teven Jenkins & S Deon Bush To Return From Injured Reserve

Bears HC Matt Nagy announced the team will be designating second-round OT Teven Jenkins to return from injured reserve, per Dan Wiederer.

Bears S Deon Bush will also be designated to return, per Wiederer.

Jenkins had back surgery back in August and has been on IR since the start of the regular season. There had been some thought that could end his season but it looks like Chicago is going to try to get their rookie tackle in action.

This opens up a 21-day window for the two to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Jenkins, 23, was a four-year starter at Oklahoma State and opted out of the 2020 season after seven games. He was an honorable mention All-Big Twelve in 2018 and 2019.

The Bears drafted Jenkins with pick No. 39 overall in the second round.

Jenkins signed a four-year deal worth $8,387,848 million that included a $3,460,253 million signing bonus.

Lance Zierlein compared Jenkins to Chiefs G Joe Thuney.

During his college career at Oklahoma State, Jenkins appeared in 44 games, starting 35 of them. 26 at right tackle, seven at left tackle, and two at right guard.