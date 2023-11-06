Bears Designate Three To Return From IR Including RB Khalil Herbert

The Chicago Bears announced Monday that they’ve designated DB Josh Blackwell, RB Khalil Herbert and WR Equanimeous St. Brown to return from Injured Reserve.

This officially opens three-week windows of time for the Bears to activate them or they would miss the remainder of the season.

Herbert, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears out of Virginia Tech back in 2021. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $940,000 in 2023.

In 2023, Herbert has appeared in five games for the Bears and rushed for 272 yards on 51 carries (5.3 YPC) to go along with 10 receptions on 18 targets for 83 yards receiving and one touchdown.