Bears Elevate Five Players For Week 16

The Chicago Bears elevated five players to their active roster for Week 16’s game against the Seahawks including QB Ryan Willis, WR Nsimba Webster, WR Dazz Newsome, OLB Ledarius Mack and CB Dee Virgin.

Newsome, 22, is a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of North Carolina. He’s in the first year of his four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract.

The Bears waived Newsome coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their actvei roster.

During his college career, Newsome recorded 188 receptions for 2,435 yards (13.0 YPC) and 18 touchdowns, to go along with 20 rushing attempts for 178 yards (8.9 YPC) and two touchdowns. He also recorded 48 punt returns for 535 yards (11.1 YPR) and one touchdown.