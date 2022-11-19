Bears Elevate RB Darrynton Evans To Active Roster

The Chicago Bears announced Saturday that they’ve elevated RB Darrynton Evans to their active roster.

Evans, 24, was a two-year starter at Appalachian State and earned Sun Belt Conference MVP honors in 2020. The Titans selected him with the No. 93 pick of last year’s draft.

He was entering the third year of his four-year, $4,561,788 rookie contract with the Titans that includes an $877,665 signing bonus and was set to earn a base salary of $1,005,000 next season when the Titans waived him in March.

The Bears later claimed Evans off of waivers.

In 2020, Evans appeared in five games for the Titans and rushed for 54 yards on 14 carries (3.9 YPC) and no touchdowns, to go along with two receptions for 27 yards (13.5 YPC) and one touchdown.