Bears Elevate Two Players For Monday Night Football

The Chicago Bears announced Monday that they’ve elevated LB DeMarquis Gates and DB Christian Matthew to their active roster for their game against the Vikings.

#Bears roster move:

We have elevated LB DeMarquis Gates and DB Christian Matthew from the practice squad for tonight’s game. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) November 27, 2023

Gates, 27, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi back in May of 2018. He was released after two months and had a brief stint with the Commanders.

Gates joined the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks in 2020 before signing on with the Vikings in March but was cut loose during training camp. From there, he signed on with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL in 2021 and the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions in 2022.

The Bears signed Gates to a contract this past August before adding him to their practice squad.

In 2023, Gates has appeared in two games for the Bears and recorded one tackle and a fumble recovery.