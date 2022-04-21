Bears Expected To Sign OT Julie’n Davenport

The Chicago Bears are expected to sign OT Julie’n Davenport, according to Aaron Wilson.

The Bears brought in a group of free agents for tryouts Thursday and it appears as though Davenport was impressive enough to earn an offer from Chicago.

Davenport has had experience as both a left tackle and a right tackle, so he could provide some versatility and veteran competition to the Bears’ offensive line heading into training camp.

Davenport, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He was traded to the Dolphins as part of the Laremy Tunsil trade coming out of the preseason.

The Colts signed Davenport to a one year-deal last March, where he remained with the team through the season.

In 2021, Davenport appeared in nine games for the Colts, making four starts at tackle.