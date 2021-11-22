Bears Expected To Start Andy Dalton On Thursday

The Chicago Bears are expected to start QB Andy Dalton on Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport.

Bears rookie QB Justin Fields is dealing with a rib injury and while the team doesn’t believe it will be a long-term issue, the turnaround is too quick for them to risk it with their young signal-caller.

Dalton, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his seven-year, $97.09 million contract, which included $17 million guaranteed when Cincinnati cut him loose.

Dalton stood to make a base salary of $17.5 million in 2020 when the Bengals opted to release him. He later signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys after the draft.

The Bears later signed Dalton to a contract this past offseason.

In 2021, Dalton has appeared in four games for the Bears, completing 48 of 73 attempts for 471 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He’s also added 38 yards on the ground over four carries and has one fumble on the season.