Bears Firing OC Luke Getsy Among Other Offensive Staff Changes

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bears are firing OC Luke Getsy.

He adds other members of the offensive coaching staff are getting the axe, with Tom Pelissero reporting QB coach Andrew Janocko is out and Albert Breer reporting WR coach Tyke Tolbert was fired. Jonathan Jones says RB coach Omar Young is out, too.

Chicago’s offense has been inconsistent the past couple of years, and the team has evidently decided Getsy wasn’t the right person to call plays going forward.

This might not be the only significant change on offense for Chicago, as it’s up in the air whether QB Justin Fields will be back next season or if the Bears will use the No. 1 overall pick on a quarterback.

Getsy, 39, began his coaching career at Akron back in 2007. He worked for a number of schools including West Virginia Wesleyan, Pittsburgh, Indiana, and Western Michigan before being hired by the Packers as their offensive quality control coach in 2014.

Getsy worked his way up to WRs coach before departing for Mississippi State in 2018. He returned in 2019 as the QB coach. The Bears later hired him as their offensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2023, the Bears offense ranked No. 18 in scoring, No. 20 in yards, No. 27 in passing and No. 2 in rushing.