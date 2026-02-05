Bears G Joe Thuney Wins Protector Of The Year

Bears G Joe Thuney was announced as the first ever Protector Of The Year award on Thursday at NFL Honors.

Thuney, 33, was drafted by the Patriots in the third round out of N.C. State in 2016. He signed a four-year, $3.538 million rookie deal and played out the final year of the agreement.

The Patriots opted to franchise Thuney in 2020, which paid him a fully guaranteed salary of $14.781 million. He later departed for a five-year, $80 million contract with the Chiefs.

Thuney was entering the final year of that deal and slated to make a base salary of $15.5 million when he was traded to the Bears for a 2026 fourth-round pick. He later signed a two-year extension worth $17.5 million with the Bears last year.

In 2025, Thuney appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and made 17 starts.