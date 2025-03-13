Bears Giving OL Jonah Jackson One-Year Contract Extension

The Chicago Bears have agreed on a one-year contract extension with OL Jonah Jackson through 2027, according to Mike Garafolo.

Jackson will have added guarantees in 2026, with $7 million fully guaranteed and an additional $5.25 million for injury. He will still earn his full $17.5 million in base salary in 2025.

Jackson, 28, was a two-year starter at Rutgers before transferring to Ohio State, earning first-team All-Big Ten and third-team All-American honors.

The Lions traded up with the Colts to select him with the No. 75 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $4,665,947 rookie contract that included a $1,048,559 signing bonus.

He was testing the free agent market for the first time in his career last offseason when he signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Rams.

In 2024, Jackson appeared in four games with four starts for the Rams at left guard.