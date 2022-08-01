Bears Have Held Trade Talks Involving OT Teven Jenkins

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bears have received calls and have held trade talks centered around second-year OT Teven Jenkins.

Brad Biggs mentions that based on how the Bears were using Jenkins this spring, it appears as though the new Bears’ regime would prefer to get a future draft pick for him than cut him outright.

Indications have been that Jenkins is not a great fit in the team’s new offense, so this figures to be a situation worth watching in the coming weeks.

Jenkins, 24, was a four-year starter at Oklahoma State and opted out of the 2020 season after seven games. He was an honorable mention All-Big Twelve in 2018 and 2019.

The Bears drafted Jenkins with pick No. 39 overall in the second round of the 2021 draft. He’s in the second year of his four-year deal worth $8,387,848 million that included a $3,460,253 million signing bonus.

In 2021, Jenkins appeared in six games for the Bears making two starts for them.