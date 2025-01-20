Bears ‘Heavily Pursuing’ Darren Rizzi For STs Coordinator

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Bears are “heavily pursuing” former Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi as their special teams coach under new HC Ben Johnson.

Schefter mentioned that Rizzi has interest from over a half-dozen teams but if he doesn’t land a head coaching job, then Chicago is his potential landing spot.

The Bears are expected to add former Saints HC Dennis Allen as their defensive coordinator, so Johnson’s staff could have some resemblance to the Saints’ former staff under Sean Payton.

Rizzi, 54, began his coaching career at Colgate back in 1993. He worked for a number of schools before being hired as Rhode Island’s head coach for the 2008 season.

Rizzi lasted just one year at Rhode Island and led the team to a record of 3-9 before he was replaced. The Dolphins hired Rizzi as their special teams coordinator in 2010.

After several years in Miami, Rizzi departed to become the Saints special teams coordinator in 2019. In 2024, he was promoted to assistant head coach before being named the interim head coach following the firing of Dennis Allen.

In 2024, Rizzi led the Saints to a record of 3-5 as interim head coach, finishing at the bottom of the NFC South.