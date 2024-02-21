Bears Hire Six Coaches, Finalize Staff For 2024

The Bears announced the hiring of six coaches on Wednesday, finalizing the staff of HC Matt Eberflus for the 2024 season.

The following is the list of coaches being hired by Chicago:

RB coach Chad Morton WR coach Chris Beatty Offensive passing game coordinator Thomas Brown Assistant OL coach Jason Houghtaling Assistant QB & WR coach Robbie Picazo Assistant RB coach Jennifer King

Brown, 37, is a former NFL running back who played for the Falcons and Browns during his career. His coaching career began in 2011 as Georgia’s strength and conditioning coach and became the running backs coach for Chattanooga, Marshall, Wisconsin, and Georgia before becoming Miami’s offensive coordinator from 2016-2018.

After one season as South Carolina’s running backs coach, Brown was hired by the Rams in 2020 to the same position. He was promoted to assistant head coach and TE coach in 2022.

The Panthers hired Brown as their offensive coordinator last February and he was let go by the team after one season. Brown then interviewed with the Bears, Patriots, Steelers, and Titans for their offensive coordinator positions before accepting a position with the Bears as passing game coordinator.

