Bears Hiring Alan Williams As Defensive Coordinator, Plus Two Other Assistants

Adam Schefter reports that the Bears are hiring Colts S coach Alan Williams as their defensive coordinator.

Chicago hired former Colts DC Matt Eberflus as their next head coach and Williams was a logical fit to join him.

The Bears confirmed the move and also announced Colts LB coach Dave Borgonzi would be following Eberflus to Chicago in the same role.

We have also hired Dave Borgonzi as our LBs coach.https://t.co/KORpPHZvhO — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) February 2, 2022

The Bears also announced they have hired Steelers assistant OL coach Chris Morgan as their OL coach.

We have hired Chris Morgan as our OL coach.https://t.co/dapx1YZP3c — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) February 2, 2022

Williams, 52, began his coaching career back in 1992 as the assistant HC/RBs coach at Norview High School. He took his first college job as the RBs coach at William & Mary.

The Buccaneers later hired Williams as a defensive assistant in 2001. From there, He spent 10 years as a DBs coach for the Colts before a brief stint as the Vikings’ defensive coordinator.

After four years with the Lions, Williams returned to the Colts as their DBs/Safeties coach in 2018.