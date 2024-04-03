Bears Hosted Caleb Williams For Top-30 Visit On Wednesday

The Chicago Bears Hosted QB Caleb Williams for a top-30 visit on Wednesday, according to Ian Rapoport.

Williams is likely the first-overall pick. Chicago bringing him in to their facility appears to be a formality at this point after they traded QB Justin Fields.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Williams, 22, was a top recruit who won the starting job at Oklahoma midway through his first season. He transferred to USC to follow HC Lincoln Riley and started two seasons for the Trojans, winning the Heisman trophy in 2022.

During his three-year college career, Williams completed 66.9 percent of his pass attempts for 10,082 yards, 93 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 37 games. He added 966 yards rushing and 27 touchdowns on the ground.