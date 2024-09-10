According to Brad Biggs, the Bears hosted eight players for tryouts on Tuesday including TE Armani Rogers.

The full list includes:

WR Kearis Jackson WR Cornelius Johnson WR Jordan Kerley WR David Wallis QB Gavin Hardison TE Armani Rogers TE Joel Wilson DB Damarion Williams

Rogers, 26, went undrafted in 2022 out of Ohio University where he played quarterback. He caught on with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent at tight end but was later placed on injured reserve during the season.

Rogers missed the 2023 season after suffering a non-contact Achilles injury.

The Commanders waived him in August and the Eagles quickly claimed him. However, he was among Philadelphia’s final roster cuts.

In 2022, Rogers appeared in ten games for the Commanders and recorded five receptions for 64 yards.