Bears Hosted Four For Workouts

The Chicago Bears had four players in for workouts on Tuesday, per the NFL transaction wire.

The full list includes:

LB Jimmy Ciarlo DB Dominique Hampton LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB Jacoby Windmon

Of the group, the Bears signed Reeves-Maybin to the practice squad.

Reeves-Maybin, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.01 million contract and re-signed with the Lions on a one-year deal.

Reeves-Maybin signed a two-year, $7.5 million deal that includes $5 million fully guaranteed at signing with the Texans in 2022. He later agreed to a one-year contract with the Lions for the 2023 season and a two-year deal prior to the 2024 season.

However, he was released ahead of the 2025 season.

In 2024, Reeves-Maybin appeared in 10 games for the Lions and recorded 14 tackles and a forced fumble.