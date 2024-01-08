Bears Ink 10 Futures Deal

The Chicago Bears announced they have signed 10 players to futures contracts.

The full list includes:

Futures deals are essentially training camp invites that secure these players a spot on the 90-man roster and a chance to compete for a spot on the team.

Collins, 30, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2017. He later signed on with the Vikings and made the roster his first two seasons.

Since then, Collins has been on and off of the Vikings’ practice squad until landing with the Steelers on a futures deal for the 2021 season. Pittsburgh cut him during the preseason and he wound up joining the Cowboys’ practice squad.

The Bears signed Collins to contract this summer and he was later added to their practice squad.

In 2023, Collins has appeared in one game for the Bears.