Bears Interested In Trade For Commanders DE Chase Young?

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, citing a league source, reports that “there are rumors in league circles linking the Bears to Commanders pass rusher Chase Young.”

Florio explains that while the Bears are not in position to contend this season, this would be a long-term move for Chicago if a deal happens.

The Bears set up well financially in the coming years and could sign Young to a long-term extension or even use their franchise tag on him next year if need be.

Dianna Russini mentioned that Washington is looking for a second-round pick of either Young or Montez Sweat, but they’ve only received offers in the “third-round range.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported earlier that the Commanders’ decision whether to trade away some of their players before the deadline will be influenced by the outcome of Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Young, 24, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was a first-team All-American when Washington used the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on him. He was later named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year for the 2020 season.

Young signed a four-year, $34,563,594 rookie contract that included a $22,697,160 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth year for Washington to pick up for the 2024 season, which they opted to decline.

In 2023, Young has appeared in five games for the Commanders and recorded 11 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks and one pass deflection.