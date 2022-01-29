Bears Interviewing Giants ST Coordinator Thomas McGaughey

Matt Lombardo reports that the Bears are interviewing Giants ST Coordinator Thomas McGaughey for the same position.

McGaughey has also interviewed for the same role with the Panthers and Rams this offseason.

McGaughey, 48, is a former NFL defensive back who played for the Bengals and Eagles in the late 1990s. He got his start in Houston as a grad assistant before leaping to the NFL as an assistant special teams coach with the Chiefs.

McGaughey had stints with the Broncos and Giants before the Jets hired him as their ST coordinator in 2014. He held the same position with the 49ers (2015) and Panthers (2016-2017) before joining the Giants again.

In 2021, the Giants special teams unit was ranked No. 11 in the league, according to Football Outsiders.