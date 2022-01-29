Bears Interviewing Jaguars WRs Coach Sanjay Lal For Offensive Coordinator Job

Jane Slater reports that the Bears are interviewing Jaguars WRs coach Sanjay Lal for their offensive coordinator job.

Reports have said that Packers QBs coach Luke Getsy is the guy to beat for the job, but that the Bears are interviewing other candidates including Texans QBs coach Pep Hamilton.

Lal, 52, began his NFL coaching career with the Raiders in 2007 as their offensive quality control coach, eventually becoming their receivers coach until 2011.

From there, he served as the Jets’ receivers coach through 2014 and joined Buffalo’s staff in 2015 and 2016. After a one-year stint with the Colts, he signed as the Cowboys’ receivers coach for 2018-2019.

Lal served as the Seahawks’ senior offensive assistant in 2020 before being hired by the Jaguars as their WRs coach.