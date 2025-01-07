Bears Interviewing Pete Carroll For HC Job On Thursday

Dan Graziano reports the Bears are interviewing former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll for their head coaching job on Thursday.

Chicago’s list of candidates includes:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested)

(Requested) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested)

(Requested) Broncos DC Vance Joseph

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Requested)

(Requested) Cardinals OC Drew Petzing (Requested)

(Requested) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Requested)

(Requested) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy (Denied)

(Denied) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested)

(Requested) Former Stanford HC David Shaw (Requested)

(Requested) Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

(Requested) Former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll (Scheduled)

Carroll expressed interest in the Bears’ coaching vacancy and is now locked in to interview for the role. Chicago is casting a wide net for the job and has requested to meet with several of this year’s top candidates.

Vincent Bonsignore also tweeted that Carroll is a name to keep in mind for the Raiders’ coaching vacancy.

Carroll, 73, was hired as the Seahawks head coach back in 2010 and was in the role for 12 years. He was previously the head coach at USC and had a stint in the NFL as the head coach of the Jets and Patriots in the late 1990s.

Since taking the job in Seattle, Carroll led the team to a record of 227-137-1 in 14 seasons to go along with 10 playoff appearances, two trips to the Super Bowl and a championship in 2013.

Seattle and Carroll mutually agreed he would step down as head coach after the 2023 season and he remained in a consulting role.