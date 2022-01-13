Bears Interviewing Saints Assistant GM Jeff Ireland On Friday

Ian Rapoport reports that the Bears are scheduled to interview Saints assistant GM Jeff Ireland for their vacant GM position on Friday.

The following is the list of candidates that will likely be interviewing for the job:

Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook (Completed)

(Completed) Browns VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Requested)

(Requested) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Requested)

(Requested) Saints’ assistant GM Jeff Ireland (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon (Requested)

(Requested) Former Texans GM Rick Smith

Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen (Requested)

(Requested) Steelers VP Omar Khan (Requested)

(Requested) Patriots executive consultant Eliot Wolf (Requested)

Ireland began his NFL career as a scout back in 1994. He later took a scouting position with the Chiefs before moving on and joining the Cowboys’scouting department in 2001.

Ireland was eventually promoted VP of college and pro scouting before he took the Dolphins general manager position. After a year as a draft consultant for the Seahawks, the Saints hired him as their assistant GM and college scouting director in 2015. They signed him to an extension in 2017.

We’ll have more on the Bears’ GM search as the news is available.