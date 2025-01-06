Bears, Jets, Saints Expected To Interview Lions DC Aaron Glenn For HC

Per Adam Schefter, Lions DC Aaron Glenn is expected to receive interview requests from the Bears, Jets, and Saints for their head coaching positions.

Glenn, 52, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 1994. He played 15 seasons for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars, and Saints.

Glenn began his NFL coaching career with the Browns back in 2014 as their assistant defensive backs coach.

From there, the Saints hired him two years later as their defensive backs coach and eventually took the Lions’ defensive coordinator job last year.

In 2024, the Lions’ defense ranked No. 20 in yards allowed, No. 7 in points allowed, No. 5 in rushing yards allowed, and No. 30 in passing yards allowed.