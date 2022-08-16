Bears LB Javin White Tears ACL

According to a report from Aaron Wilson, Bears LB Javin White has torn his ACL.

White will need surgery to repair the injury and will miss the rest of the 2022 season.

White, 25, wound up going undrafted out of UNLV in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Raiders but was waived coming out of training camp.

The Raiders did, however, re-sign White to their practice squad soon after. He’s bounced on and off the team’s practice squad since, including re-signing on a futures deal for 2021.

The Jets later signed White off of the Raiders’ practice squad. He was waived back in July, though, and caught on with the Bears.

During his college career at UNLV, White recorded 199 tackles, 3.5 sacks, nine interceptions, six forced fumbles, a recovery, a defensive touchdown and 15 passes defended over the course of four seasons 38 games.

For his career, White has appeared in six games for the Raiders and Jets, recording three total tackles.