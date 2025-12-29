Bears LB Noah Sewell Believed To Have Torn Achilles

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Bears LB Noah Sewell is believed to have a torn Achilles.

Sewell was carted off in Week 17 against the 49ers, and he will have an MRI to confirm the injury’s extent.

Sewell, 23, was selected in the fifth round by the Bears in the 2023 draft. He was a freshman All-American and Pac-12 DPOY in his first season at Oregon. He was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection as a sophomore and a second-team All-Pac-12 selection as a junior.

The Bears signed Sewell to a four-year, $4,164,948 rookie deal through 2026, and he’s making a base salary of $1.03 million in 2025.

In 2025, Sewell has appeared in 13 games for the Bears and recorded 59 total tackles, three tackles for loss and one forced fumble.