Bears LT Ozzy Trapilo Out For Season With Patellar Injury

Bears HC Ben Johnson announced after Saturday’s playoff win that starting LT Ozzy Trapilo is out for the season with a patellar injury.

You can expect the Bears to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and add someone to their roster.

Trapilo, 24, was a four-star recruit and the 18th-ranked offensive tackle in the 2020 recruiting class out of Norwell, Maryland. He committed to Boston College and spent five seasons there.

Trapilo earned Second Team All-ACC honors in 2023 and First Team All-ACC honors in 2024. The Bears used the No. 56 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Trapilo. He signed a four-year, $7,712,368 contract with a $2,248,994 signing bonus.

In 2025, Trapilo appeared in 14 games for the Bears and made six starts for them.