Bears Made Five Moves, Placed OT Ozzy Trapilo & LB T.J. Edwards On IR

The Chicago Bears announced they have placed second-round OT Ozzy Trapilo and LB T.J. Edwards on injured reserve.

Trapilo suffered a torn patellar tendon and Edwards broke his ankle. Both are done for the season.

The Bears also activated LT Braxton Jones from IR, promoted LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin and signed LB Nephi Sewell to the practice squad.

Trapilo, 24, was a four-star recruit and the 18th-ranked offensive tackle in the 2020 recruiting class out of Norwell, Maryland. He committed to Boston College and spent five seasons there. Trapilo earned second-team All-ACC honors in 2023 and first-team All-ACC honors in 2024.

The Bears used the No. 56 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Trapilo. He signed a four-year, $7,712,368 contract with a $2,248,994 signing bonus.

In 2025, Trapilo appeared in 14 games for the Bears and made six starts at tackle.

Edwards, 29, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2019. He made the team coming out of camp each of his first three seasons and played out a three-year, $1.767 million deal.

Edwards was slated to be a restricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia. From there, he joined the Bears on a three-year, $19.5 million deal that included $12 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Edwards appeared in 10 games for the Bears and recorded 67 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, an interception a defensive touchdown and five pass deflections.