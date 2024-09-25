Bears Made Two PS Moves, Release DB Ro Torrence

The Chicago Bears announced Wednesday that they’ve signed DB Ameer Speed to their practice squad and released DB Ro Torrence from the unit.

Here’s the Bears’ updated practice squad:

LB Micah Baskerville OL Theo Benedet DL Byron Cowart OL Jake Curhan WR Collin Johnson LB Carl Jones DB Tarvarius Moore QB Austin Reed DB Reddy Steward OL Chris Glaser DL Sam Roberts WR Samori Toure DT Dashaun Mallory WR John Jackson TE Teagan Quitoriano DB Ameer Speed

Torrence wound up going undrafted out of back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Seahawks.

Seattle waived Torrence at the start of training camp and he eventually caught on with the Bears before being added to their practice squad.

During his college career at Auburn and Arizona State, Torrence appeared in 32 games and recorded 78 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble and 12 pass defenses.