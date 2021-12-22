Bears Make Four Roster Moves Including Activating S Eddie Jackson From COVID-19 List

The Chicago Bears announced on Wednesday they have made four roster moves.

#Bears roster moves:

We have removed OL Larry Borom, DB Eddie Jackson and LB Sam Kamara (PS) from Reserve/COVID-19 and have placed TE Jesper Horsted on Reserve/COVID-19. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) December 22, 2021

The full list includes:

Activated fifth-round OT Larry Borom (COVID-19) Activated S Eddie Jackson (COVID-19) Activated LB Sam Kamara (practice squad COVID-19) Placed TE Jesper Horsted on the COVID-19 list

Jackson, 29, was a fourth-round pick of the Bears back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.067 million contract when he agreed to a four-year, $58.4 million extension with the Bears.

In 2021, Jackson has appeared in 11 games for the Bears and recorded 57 total tackles, no sacks or interceptions, one forced fumble and one pass deflection.