Bears Make Three Moves Including Placing RB Khalil Herbert On IR

The Chicago Bears have placed RB Khalil Herbert on injured reserve Tuesday and claimed DB Justin Layne off of waivers, according to Field Yates.

The Bears also waived DE Kingsley Jonathan.

Herbert will now miss at least the next four games while on injured reserve before the team can designate him to return.

Herbert, 24, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears back in 2021. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year rookie contract and stands to make a base salary of $825,000 for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Herbert has appeared in 10 games for the Bears and rushed for 403 yards on 103 carries (4.2 YPC) to go along with 14 receptions for 96 yards receiving and two total touchdowns.