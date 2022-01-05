Bears Make Three Roster Moves

The Chicago Bears announced three roster moves on Wednesday, including placing TE Jesper Horsted on injured reserve and LB Charles Snowden on the COVID-19 list. The team also signed DB Stanford Samuels to their practice squad.

We have placed TE Jesper Horsted on Reserve/Injured and LB Charles Snowden (PS) on Reserve/COVID-19. We also have signed DB Stanford Samuels to the practice squad. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) January 5, 2022

Horsted, 24, played wide receiver at Princeton before transitioning to tight end in the NFL. He signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL draft.

Horsted was waived coming out of the preseason by Chicago and later re-signed to the practice squad. He was brought up to the active roster in 2019 and did not appear in 2020 until being called up again in 2021.

In 2021, Horsted has appeared in seven games for the Bears and caught two passes for 21 yards and two touchdowns.