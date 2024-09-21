Bears Make Three Roster Moves

Per Brad Biggs, the Bears are making three roster moves on Saturday, including placing RB Travis Homer on injured reserve.

The team is also calling up DT Byron Cowart and WR Collin Johnson for their matchup in Week 3.

Cowart, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019 out of Maryland. New England opted to waive him last July and he was later claimed by the Colts.

Cowart played out the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2023. He signed with the Chiefs but was cut loose after the draft. The Texans signed Cowart to a contract but released him coming out of the preseason. He caught on with the Dolphins on the practice squad.

In 2024, Cowart has appeared in one game for the Bears and recorded one tackle.