Bears Making Four Roster Moves Including Signing WR Devin Duvernay

Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports the Bears are signing LS Scott Daly and WR Devin Duvernay.

In correspondence, the Bears are placing DE Austin Booker on injured reserve and waiving LB Carl Jones.

Duvernay, 27, was a two-year starter at Texas and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2019. The Ravens selected him with the No. 92 pick in the 2020 draft.

He played out a four-year, $4,575,810 rookie contract that included an $887,863 signing bonus and made a base salary of $4.3 million in 2023.

Duvernay was testing the free agent market for the first time in his career in 2024 when he signed a two-year, $8.5 million deal with Jacksonville. The Jaguars cut him loose in March and he quickly signed on with the Bears, but he was among their final roster cuts.

In 2024, Duvernay appeared in 13 games for the Jaguars and caught 11 passes for 79 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He also totaled 167 punt return yards and 351 kick return yards.