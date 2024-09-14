Bears Making Three Roster Moves

Per Courtney Cronin, the Bears placed OL Ryan Bates on injured reserve. The team also signed LS Scott Daly from the practice squad and elevated WR Collin Johnson for Week 2.

Bates, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Penn State back in 2019. He agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Eagles soon after.

The Bills traded DE Eli Harold to the Eagles in exchange for Bates back in 2019. Buffalo later agreed to a four-year contract with Bates as a restricted free agent back in 2022, but the Bills opted to match the offer.

He was traded to the Bears in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round draft pick back at the beginning of March.

In 2024, Bates has appeared in one game for Chicago.