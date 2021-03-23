Bears Signing OT Elijah Wilkinson

Update:

Elijah Wilkinson has confirmed that he’s signing with the Bears on his Instagram account.

According to Mike Klis, former Broncos OT Elijah Wilkinson is finishing up a visit with the Bears and believed to be close to a deal.

Wilkinson has some starting experience at tackle and would provide another option for Chicago at right tackle to replace Bobby Massie.

Wilkinson, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Massachusetts back in 2017. He later signed on with the Broncos, but was waived coming out of the preseason and later re-signed to their practice squad.

Wilkinson played under exclusive rights tenders for two seasons before returning to the Broncos on a one-year, restricted tender worth $3.27 million for the 2020 season last year.

In 2020, Wilkinson appeared in nine games for the Broncos, making seven starts for them at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 74 tackle out of 79 qualifying players.